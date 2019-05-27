Teenager injured in firing along LoC

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

RAJOURI: A teenager was injured on Sunday in small arms firing by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, police said.

The firing from across the LoC started in Nowshera sector around midnight, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a police official said.

He said Mohammad Ishaq (18) was hit by a bullet from the Pakistani side while he was sleeping inside his house at village Pokharni. The injured boy was immediately evacuated to hospital and his condition was stated to be “stable”, the official said. He said cross-border firing between the two sides lasted for few hours.