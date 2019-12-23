Teenager held for raping girl in Jammu

Jammu: A teenager was apprehended for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Jammu city, officials said on Monday.
The matter surfaced after the girl delivered a baby at a hospital here, they said.
A case was registered and the 16-year-old boy taken into custody on Sunday, the officials said.
The boy was later sent to a juvenile home, they said.(PTI)
