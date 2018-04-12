Teenager electrocuted in Rehari

Share Share 0 Share 0

Two linemen injured in Reasi, one shifted to DMC Ludhiana

State Times News

JAMMU: A teenager on Wednesday died due to electrocution near Rehari area in Jammu while two linemen suffered electric shock in Reasi.

One Balbir Singh, 17, resident of Samroli, Udhampur died on-the-spot when he suffered a fatal electric shock from an electric pole while passing by it near Rehari Chungi area this afternoon, police said.

Some locals tried to rescue him with the help of wooden sticks but the shock was so powerful that his body was burned. He was immediately rushed to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Police said that the deceased was working as labourer.

Meanwhile, two linemen suffered electric shock while working on an 11 KV pole to restore power supply in Reasi district.

Police said that the PDD daily wagers, Vakil Singh and Ajay Kumar were immediately shifted to the District Hospital Reasi wherefrom they were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.

“They both had suffered serious injuries while the condition of Vakil Singh was critical and with the help of staff and union workers, he was shifted to DMC Ludhiana for specialised treatment,” Anil Slathia, President Lineman and Workers Union, Jammu here said.

He, however, lashed out at the departmental officers especially the Junior Engineers and Field Staff, who do not work seriously on the loopholes, which leads to deaths.

“The Department has deployed need based employees, who hardly get salaries but they perform by putting their lives at risk,” said Slathia.

He also appealed to the government to provide sufficient gadgets and shock proof suits and gloves to the linemen for safety.