Teenager dies en route cave shrine

Jammu: A 16-year-old pilgrim from Rajasthan died after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest while on his way to the shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.
Manor Kumar of Dholpur district fell unconscious while on his way to the shrine. He was rushed to a dispensary by his friends where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.
As per preliminary reports, he may have died due to a cardiac arrest, but it will be verified only after postmortem. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for a third season
Auctioning ‘Rustom’ costume for good cause: Akshay Kumar
Anushka’s birthday pledge: Building home for stranded animals
Had no idea about lip-syncing in debut Hindi film: Sharmila Tagore
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper