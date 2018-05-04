Teenager dies en route cave shrine

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A 16-year-old pilgrim from Rajasthan died after apparently suffering a cardiac arrest while on his way to the shrine of Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

Manor Kumar of Dholpur district fell unconscious while on his way to the shrine. He was rushed to a dispensary by his friends where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

As per preliminary reports, he may have died due to a cardiac arrest, but it will be verified only after postmortem. (PTI)