Teenager attempts to rape minor girl in Udhampur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a shocking incident, a teenager on Saturday attempted to outrage modesty of a minor girl in Udhampur district.

“A 14-year-old boy, Kaif Mohd (name changed), who used to deliver milk at the victim’s home in Sailian Talab area on Saturday morning found the girl alone at her residence and took her to the washroom,” police said.

They said that the accused tried to rape her and added, “Elder brother of the victim found the accused in an “objectionable position” and raised hue and cry but he managed to flee.”

Meanwhile victim’s father Baldev Raj, who work as labourer lodged a complaint at Police Station Udhampur following which an FIR 166/2018 under sections 376 and 511 of RPC has been registered and investigations started.

“The accused is at large but we have detained his father Mohammad Aslam,” police said.