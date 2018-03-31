Teenager among two killed after car hits motorbike in Jammu

Jammu: Two persons, including a teenager, were killed when a vehicle hit their motorcycle in Akhnoor belt of Jammu district today, the police said.
Ghanshyam (45) and Arun Kumar (14) were riding the two-wheeler when a car hit them in Tanda area of Akhnoor tehsil in the district.
Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.
The bodies will be handed over to their family members after postmortem, they said, adding a case has been registered in this regard and a search is on to nab the driver of the car. (PTI)
