Teenager among two killed after car hits motorbike in Jammu

Jammu: Two persons, including a teenager, were killed when a vehicle hit their motorcycle in Akhnoor belt of Jammu district today, the police said.

Ghanshyam (45) and Arun Kumar (14) were riding the two-wheeler when a car hit them in Tanda area of Akhnoor tehsil in the district.

Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, the police said.

The bodies will be handed over to their family members after postmortem, they said, adding a case has been registered in this regard and a search is on to nab the driver of the car. (PTI)