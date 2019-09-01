Teenage driving

Dear Editor,

Every year many cases of accidental injuries and death have been reported across the country.In some cases even pedestrians and innocent civilians have lost their life due to rash driving of others.

In all these cases maximum casualties has been reported for those reasons where drivers are mostly teenagers and are at learners stage.

lot of traffic law has been made to control these things. But despite of that checks and laws many teenagers or persons without driving licence drives their vehicles without any fear .

Generally school going children of secondary classes are engaged in such habits.They got fascinated with the fantasy and charm of reel life and then practise this in their real life on public roads of the country.

There is an urgent need to make a check and control over this wrong habits.

For this there is an urgent need of proper guidance and controlling of their guardian’s and traffic police.

life is very precious gift of nature and by simple mistake of others we can’t allow someone to create risk for innocent citizens.

Heads of the institutions can also contribute in this direction by giving their proper counselling to such children in school.

moreover, role of parents is more justifiable in this direction because they are the actual owners of these vehicles.

Shyam Sudan,

Sunderbani( Baja Bain).