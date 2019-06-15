Teen washed away in river in Doda

Share Share Share 0

Jammu: A 17-year-old boy was washed away while he was taking a bath in a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Saturday, police said.

Three teenagers slipped into the Neeru river due to a strong current when they were taking a bath near the Doda-Bhadarwah highway, the police said.

Two boys were rescued by the locals who reached the spot immediately. A search is on for the missing one, Shoib Malik, said Bhadarwah Superintendent of Police Raj Singh Gouria.(PTI)