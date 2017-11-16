Teen kills grandmother, injures three

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: In a shocking incident, a teenage girl stabbed her grandmother to death and seriously injured three other family members including her father in village Behota (Khatrar) village in District Doda.

The family members alleged that some spiritual powers forced the accused to attack the family members.

According to reports, Tassi Devi (grandmother of accused), wife of Chaya Ram was found stabbed to death inside home at Behota village, about 15 km from District headquarter, while her son Munshi Ram, her grand-son Suresh Kumar and her grand-daughter Asha Devi were seriously injured reportedly by Reeta Devi with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police said, neighbours after hearing screams rushed inside the house to find all four persons in pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and shifted them to Primary Health Center Goha, where doctors declared the old lady as brought dead.

According to locals, after first aid at PHC Goha, the three seriously injured were shifted to District Hospital Doda, where they are undergoing treatment.

When contacted DySP Hqrs Doda Iftikhar Ahmed confirmed the incident and said that accused girl has been arrested from the crime scene. The family alleged that she is dominated by some spiritual powers.

“As of now, reason behind this gruesome attack is not known but we have started the investigation after registering FIR (239/17) under Section 302, 307 and 323 RPC at Police Station Doda, said DySP Iftikhar.