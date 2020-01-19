Technical Festival concludes at SMVDU

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University added another dimension to its endeavour to achieve excellence in Science, Engineering and Technology by hosting its annual tech-fest Titiksha-2019-20, which not only conducted various technical and cultural sessions but also engaged students in skills-based-activities in events, such as Pac-Bot, Electromania, Smash Hit, Robo-soccer, Robo-war and many more to ignite the young budding technocrats, the three day festival ended with a star night. Notably, this time 6thInternational Conference on Recent Trends & Advancements in Technology (ICRTAET) was also featured in Titiksha 2019-20.

During the valedictory session, Dr. Rakesh Jha President Board of Professional Activities(BPA) and Convenor of the ICRTAET congratulated the organizing team for the successful completion of Titiksha, Dr. Yugal Khajuriya, Dean of Student Welfare, Dr. Uday Pratap Singh, co-convener of Conference, Dr. Pabitra Kumar Jenna and Dr. Surender Singh, were present during the valedictory of TITIKSHA. Dr. Jha informed the audience about the achievements of the tech-fest in general and conference in particular. During the valedictory ceremony, certificates and awards were distributed to winners of various events in TITIKSHA, and participants of the conference.

Dr. V. K. Bhat Registrar of the SMVDU congratulated team TITIKSHA and expressed his gratitude to the entire team. Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice chancellor of SMVDU, stated, the university has been emerging as a leading technical institution of the country and events like TITIKSHA are attracting exponential diverse participation every year on national level.