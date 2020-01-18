Technical Festival commences at SMVDU

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Annual Technical Festival – Titiksha 2020 and the 6th International Conference on ‘Recent Trends and Advancements in Engineering and Technology’ (ICRTAET-2019-20) inaugurated at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University on Friday. The three-day technical festival will feature the technical events like RoboWar, Hydraulic Arm, Smash Hit, Pac-Bot, Robo Soccer, Electromania, and cultural performances by various vocalists, musical bands and many more such events which will engage the students and all participants from other part of country into technical events, tough tests, and problem-solving challenges. This technical fest is all set to portray the extravaganza of technical and innovative skills of the students of the university as well as the participants from many other institutions across the country.

Dr. Rakesh Jha, Dean R&D, Coordinator of TITIKSHA & Convener of ICRTAET welcomed the delegates and presented the theme of the Conference. The release of abstract proceedings of conference also took place. The Conference, ICRTAET will provide a common platform to technocrats, researchers, students, and academicians from different fields to present their work and will provide them opportunities to further improve their research.

More than 289 abstracts from 9 different countries and 18 different states were received, out of which 219 abstracts have been shortlisted to be published in the conference proceedings. Through this conference some selected full papers will be considered for publication in highly esteemed UGC, SCI indexed journals.

The Chief Guest of the occasion was Vice-Chancellor of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University-Padmashri Prof. (Dr.) Ravindra Kumar Sinha, conveyed his good wishes to the organizing team of TITIKSHA and ICRTAET and hoped substantial outcome from the conference urging students to focus on performing their research with honesty, dignity and refraining from copying and other forms of cheating. Registrar Dr. V.K. Bhat, Dean Faculty of Management Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr. Eswaramoourthy Muthuswamy, Dean of Students Welfare Dr. Yugal Khajuria, Dean Academic Affairs Dr. Sumeet Gupta, Co-convener Dr. Uday Pratap Singh, were also present on the occasion.