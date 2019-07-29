Teams from China, other countries arrive for India leg of Int’l Army Games

Agency New Delhi: Military teams from China and several other countries have arrived in the country to participate in the India leg of the International Army Games that will be held in culturally-rich golden city of Jaisalmer from August 6 to 14, officials said on Monday. India is all set to host the fifth Army International Scout Masters Competition as part of the games. It will take part in this discipline for the first time. The international military sports event in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer will be held for over nine days in August in a bid to promote bonhomie among the participating countries.
