Team of 17 envoys visits J&K, gets briefing from army; LG hosts dinner

Srinagar: In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, envoys of 15 countries including the US visited the Kashmir valley on Thursday where they interacted with select political representatives, civil society members as well as military top brass with the government rejecting criticism that it was a “guided tour”.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster was among the Delhi-based envoys who spent about seven hours in Srinagar.

Earlier, they were flown in a chartered aircraft which landed at the technical airport here. They were taken directly to the army cantonment for a briefing by top military brass, officials said here.

VISIT CREATES FISSURES IN PDP CAMP

Soon after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and former MLAs met the visiting foreign envoys at a local hotel in Srinagar, the PDP cracked a whip by expelling all those who met the delegates as part of its disciplinary action while the National Conference (NC) termed the visit as a “guided tour”.

Envoys of over 15 foreign countries arrived in Srinagar on Thursday on a two-day visit where they met political leaders, selected members of the media and some civil society actors.

Former cabinet minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government Altaf Bukhari led the disgruntled PDP leaders to make a representation to the visiting delegation. Besides Bukhari, the leaders who met the visiting delegation included PDP’s Rafi Mir, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Ch Qamar Hussain, and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, former PDP MLAs Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majeed Padder and Javed Beg, and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN), and Shoaib Lone of the Congress.

The latest visit for the foreign delegates has been facilitated and organised by Government of India. Those invited by Ministry of External Affairs include envoys from the United States, Norway, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Maldives, Morocco, Argentina, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana, Fiji, and Bangladesh. The European Union has rejected the invite.

Separately, Bukhari had met Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant General Girish Chandra Murmu along with several PDP leaders. They submitted a memorandum in which they reportedly demanded immediate release of all political leaders, including three former chief ministers.

Meanwhile, the PDP initiated a tough disciplinary action against the members of the party who met the visiting delegates.

“In view of the developments post August 5 and the unilateral move of the GOI which has violated the will (of the people) and hurt the sentiments of people, it has come to attention of the party that certain party leaders have been part of the parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party,” the PDP said in a statement, adding that “(The) party’s disciplinary committee has thus recommended the expulsion of all the below mentioned leaders from the basic membership of the party.”

Moreover, the NC expressed disappointment over the manner in which foreign envoys have been brought to the Kashmir Valley “to endorse the Centre’s claims of normalcy.”

“In a repeat of the visit of the European Members of Parliament (in October, 2019), the envoys have been brought here on a guided tour, where access has been severely limited to those handpicked individuals who will toe the government line,” said the NC spokesperson.

“The National Conference wishes to ask these envoys that if the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is ‘normal’, then why are scores of people, including three former Chief Ministers, under detention for almost 160 days and why have the people of Jammu and Kashmir been denied access to the internet for over 5 months?” he added.

The NC further said that “while the rest of India is told that peaceful dissent is the cornerstone of democracy, this right does not seem to extend to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Are the people of J&K expected to live without the fundamental rights?”

In New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar briefed the media about the purpose behind the visit. Kumar said that it was ensured that the foreign delegates’ group got a “sense of the threat posed by terrorism (in Kashmir)”.

BUKHARI LEADS THE POSSIBLE ‘THIRD FRONT’

The envoys after arriving here met some political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir led by Altaf Bukhari, a former cabinet minister in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition government from March 2015 to June 2018.

Former MLA Bukhari told journalists that there was no harm in meeting the foreign envoys. “We met people (foreign envoys) with the objective to apprise about the present situation of Kashmir. Our interaction is in no way going to delay the release of our political prisoners,” he said, adding that “Our interaction has no connection whatsoever with my colleagues who are behind the bars.”

Bukhari said that all political prisoners, including former chief ministers, should be released forthwith.

Separately, in a memorandum submitted to Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant General Girish Chandra Murmu by Altaf Bukhari and other possible leaders of the Third Front it was demanded that all political leaders should be released.

Meanwhile, other leaders who met the visiting foreign delegation include PDP’s Rafi Mir, Dilawar Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Ch Qamar Hussain, and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, former PDP MLAs Abdul Rahim Rather, Abdul Majeed Padder and Javed Beg, and Ghulam Hassan Mir of Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN), and Shoaib Lone of Congress.

As soon as the foreign envoys landed in Srinagar the political temperatures in Kashmir soared.

Local media persons who met the visiting delegation included TV commentator Majid Hyderi, Saleem Pandit (Times of India correspondent), Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo (editor of the Greater Kashmir), Bashir Manzar (editor of the Kashmir Image), Ayaz Hafiz (editor of the Rising Kashmir), Farooq Ahmad Wani (editor of the Brighter Kashmir), and Rasheed Rahil (editor of Asian Mail).

According to a senior journalist who met the delegation at Lalit Grand hotel the envoys inquired about the difficulties faced by the media in the absence of internet. During the interaction some delegates also asked questions about the role played by Pakistan in Kashmir, the fallout post abrogation Articles 370 and 35A and how normalcy could be restored in Kashmir.

Senior journalist Saleem Pandit told The STATE TIMES that “I told the delegates that internet services should be restored for the media fraternity, but they were interested in the larger picture.”

Besides this, Faiz Dijoo who runs an NGO by the name Sunrise Kashmir also met the foreign envoys.

‘PR-STUNT’

Last year in October, nearly three months after the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy and statehood (abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and re-organisation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories on August 5), a 23-member European Union parliamentarian delegation visited Kashmir on a day-long unofficial visit.

Not only was composition of the EU delegation questioned, the very purpose behind the visit came under the scanner. At the time, opinion makers in the Kashmir Valley described the composition of the visiting delegation as “far-right Islamophobes” and dismissed the visit of the foreigners as a “PR stunt” for the Narendra Modi-led government.

The delegation will spend one day in Jammu province.

This time there was no hartal call and shops and business establishments were functioning and civilian traffic was seen on the roads unlike the October visit of the delegation of Members of European Parliament, which was organised by a private NGO.

The delegation, accompanied by Secretary (West) of Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup, was briefed by a team of top army officers led by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, who heads the strategically-located XV Corps in Kashmir, they said.

During the briefing, the army highlighted the trouble from the Pakistan side and their efforts to destablise the security situation in the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

The envoys had a meeting with civil society members from the valley during which the US ambassador was seen having a long chat with owner of Real Kashmir Football Club Sandeep Chattoo.

Chattoo conveyed to the US envoy the importance of sports in building a strong youth and also highlighted the achievements of his club. The three-year old football club has braved heavy odds to make a lasting impression on Indian football, its fascinating narrative attracting youths from the valley and rest of the country.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the visit of envoys of various countries was an attempt by the government to “normalise its clampdown” in the Valley, daring the Centre to allow the dignitaries to meet the detained political leaders.

“Today that @PMOIndia lets a 2nd batch of envoys to “see” the situation in #Kashmir, it only seems like an attempt to normalize the Govts own clampdown. The dare is on @PMOIndia will they ever let these Foreign Envoys meet political detainees who are jailed since 160 days now?” the PDP said on its official Twitter handle.

The envoys, who are here as part of the government’s diplomatic outreach to rebut Pakistan’s propaganda on the Kashmir issue, would be hosted a reception by Lt Governor G C Murmu in the evening at Jammu, the winter capital of the union territory.

The Congress accused the government of “adopting double standards” by organising “guided tours” to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to visit there.

“The government is adopting double standards by allowing foreign envoys to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but not Indian politicians,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press conference.

He, however, clarified that the Congress party was not opposed to such a visit, but Indian politicians should also be allowed to visit there.

Ramesh said this was the second such attempt by the government, after the one planned for delegates of EU Parliamentarians on October 29 last year.

At that time after facing criticism, the government had to say that it was an informal visit and not an official one, the Congress leader said.

“We do not oppose this visit of foreign envoys. But when our own politicians are not allowed to go to Jammu and Kashmir to meet people there, what is the purpose of taking foreign envoys there?” He asked.

Ramesh said three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir were still under house arrest and one ex-CM, who was also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha — Ghulam Nabi Azad — had to seek the permission from the Supreme Court to visit the Union territory.

When a Parliamentary delegation, opposition leaders, former Congress president and CPI(M) general secretary, could not go to Jammu and Kashmir, then what was the purpose of taking foreign envoys there, Ramesh asked.

“We demand that the government allows unfettered access to Jammu and Kashmir to all politicians and not resort to guided tours for envoys,” he said.

“In the last five months, no meaningful political activity has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party wants that meaningful political activities start in Jammu and Kashmir immediately. Political tourism of taking envoys to Jammu and Kashmir should stop,” Ramesh said.

“The team of envoys will visit Jagat Migrant camp after 1200 hours Friday. They will interact with Kashmir Pandit migrants at the camp,” a senior official told PTI.

During the visit, the team will be briefed by two displaced Kashmiri Pandit members including a female member.

The State government has built 4,218 two-room flats at Jagti in Nagrota area of Jammu for those Kashmiri Pandit migrants who are living in one-room dwellings provided to them and was provided to displaced families in 2010.