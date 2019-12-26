Team Jammu launches winter clothes collection center for distribution among poor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As a part of its annual activity and to provide relief to poor people in prevailing chilling weather, Team Jammu on Wednesday opened five-day long winter clothes collection center under the name ‘Raahat’ at Bawa Palace, Shakti Nagar, here on Wednesday.

The centre will remain opened from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM till December 29, after which collected woolen clothes would be distributed among women, men and children in hilly belts of Kathua district in first week of New Year.

A number of city residents including men, women and youth today thronged at collection centre and donated woolen clothes for further distribution among poor populace. Besides, volunteers of Team Jammu hailing from R S Pura, Akhnoor, Mishriwala, Samba and Kandi belts of Raipur and Mathwar block also collected woolens from their respective areas and transported the same to main collection centre at Bawa Palace, where volunteers re-packed the same for further distribution.

While interacting with city residents and volunteers, Chairman Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said, “Formal meetings have been convened with District Administration and District Police Kathua, who have started identifying the belts on priority basis, where there is a large number of poor populace.” He informed that during the meeting, DC Kathua, OP Bhagat and SSP Kathua, Shridhar Patil assured all kind of cooperation in the said humanitarian cause, while organising proper distribution function where poor people belonging to different caste, religion and communities would be provided gift or warmth in the coming year.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal also pointed out that on one hand Team Jammu has launched a campaign against menace of drug addiction while on the other hand its activists have been shouldering their responsibilities as responsible citizens while extending helping hand to needy people. He further apprised the volunteers that members from Kathua district are also trying establish contacts with local Panchs and Sarpanchs for identifying actual deserving people for success of ‘Raahat’ programme.

Others present on the occasion included Chandan Datta, Rishu Chid, J P Singh, Badal Sharma, Ashok Kumar, Sunil Gupta, Darshan Sharma, Pardeep Sharma, Arun Jojra, Sulabh Mahajan, Vikram Singh, Raju Sharma, Manu Verma, Harsh Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Sanjay Verma and Surinder Sharma.