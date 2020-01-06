Team Jammu distributes woolens among needy in Billawar, Machedi

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: Continuing its campaign to reach-out to needy and marginalised sections of society being neglected by elected representatives, activists of Team Jammu headed by its chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal on Sunday distributed woollens and winter clothes among economically weaker residents in the most backward and neglected remote Machedi and Billawar belts of Kathua district.

The grand distribution function, wherein about 2500 people including men, women and children, were presented woollens as New Year gift was organised in collaboration with District Police Kathua, District Administration Kathua and Press Club Kathua. These clothes were donated by people of R S Pura, Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts in the collection-centres set up by Team Jammu.

While addressing the people while distributing clothes, Team Jammu Chief, Zorawar Singh Jamwal said that aim of Team Jammu is to reach to neglected and marginalised sections of the society. He said that on one hand, Team Jammu has launched a campaign against menace of drug addiction while on other hand its activists have been shouldering their responsibilities as responsible citizens and extending helping hand to needy people. “Whenever there is need, activists of Team Jammu will reach to needy people,” he said and recalled that Team Jammu was first to reach affected families of Saddal-Panjar in Udhampur district immediately after massive landslides following flash-floods in 2014, followed by distribution of woollens in remotest Rajgarh belt of Ramban district in December 2018. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Kathua, Shridhar Patil, who also participated in the event and distributed woollens among needy, appreciated efforts of the young volunteers of Team Jammu.

He said that steps taken by these young people are source of inspirations for others. He said that serving needy people is the real service of God. He also appealed to the youth to stay from drug abuse and join hands in nation building.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Billawar, Sudesh Sharma and President, Press Club Kathua, Sanjay Pathak, in their speeches, said that activists of Team Jammu are providing great services to the society.

Political leaders from all political parties shall learn from them how to serve people in real terms, they added.

Others present on the occasion included Tehsildar Lohai Subash Kumar, SDPO Billawar Ravinder Singh, SHO Billawar Joginder Chib, SHO Malhar Gurvinder Singh, Akhsay Gupta, Sunil Raipuria, Badal Sharma, Arun Jojra, Rakshit, Rishab Gupta.