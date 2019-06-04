Team Jammu begins 15-day long programme of offering cold water to people

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: To provide Jammuites some respite from scorching heat wave, Team Jammu on Monday started 15-day long programme of offering sweet/cold water.

While inaugurating the stall of sweet/cold water, Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal along with volunteers of Team Jammu also distributed eatables among the passengers, pedestrians and motorists to mark the first day of fortnight long programme. Hundreds of people including elderly, children and women received eatables and cold water and appreciated the step taken by the volunteers of Team Jammu in such a hot weather.

Volunteers of Team Jammu that included mostly students from High, Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges remained on their tenterhooks since morning till late afternoon distributing eatables to every passerby.

While interacting with the people, Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal greeted people on pious day of Somavati Amawasyaa and Shani Dev Jayanti and said that this is not new but ages old tradition of Dogras to offer sweet water and eatables during hot summer days. Be it Somavati Amawasya, Nirjala Ekadashi, Tamdeh or forthcoming Shri Amarnath pilgrimage, people of Jammu have always remained on forefront helping the people by offering them water and eatables.”

“This time Team Jammu has made a successful attempt to involve school and college going students to know their rich traditions and follow the same besides excelling in their academics and sports,” said Zorawar Singh Jamwal and added, “In this programme of offering sweet/cold water, two days have also been kept exclusively for girl students so that they could also be involved in the event devoted to general public of Jammu.”

Rakesh Mishra, Ariya Verma, Munish Verma, Darshan Sharma, Surinder Sharma, Amit Kumar, Shanky Verma, Sanjay Mahjan, Pappu Kumar, Rajat Verma and Rishav Chalotra were among other volunteers who organised today’s programme.