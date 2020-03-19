Teaching staff of Udhampur, Rajouri allowed remaining off duty

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR/RAJOURI: As per the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, Chief Education Officer Udhampur on Wednesday issued an order wherein all the teaching staff working in Government as well as private schools are allowed to remain off duty in view of situation arising due to COVID-19.

Order reads that staff who are engaged in board examination of 10th class(Practical) commencing from March 24, 2020, 11th class board examination summer zone commencing from March 20,2020 and 12th class annual examination on March 19, 23 26, 2020/evaluation process shall perform their duties as per schedule. While rest of teaching staff is exempted from their school duties with immediate effect till further orders. Heads of the institutions were directed to keep liaison with concerned Zonal Education Officer for any information.

“Any laxity in this regard shall be viewed seriously and action as warranted under rule shall be initiated against the erring officers/ officials”, the order states.

Meanwhile, in order to necessary precautionary measures to prevent coronavirus, Chief Education Officer Rajouri also ordered exemption of teaching staff from duties (who aren’t involved Board Examination as well as internal Evaluation process).

“As per the directions issued by the District Magistrate, Rajouri, all the educational institutions (Govt & Private) shall remain closed till further orders. However the teaching/Non teaching fertility, who are engaged in Board Examinations/Practical Annual 2020 (10th, 11th and 12th)/ Evaluation process (internal Evaluation/Result compilation 1 to 9 shall perform their duties as per schedule,” reads the order.

It added, “Rest of staff is exempted from duties till further orders, with the conditions that none shall either visit the offices (CEO/ZEO Offices) or leave the station during these days. Moreover they shall remain in liaison with DDO concerned and be ready to perform duties (Exam/Evaluation) as and when required on rotational basis, laxity if any shall be viewed seriously and action a warranted under Rules shall be initiated against the erring officer/official.”