Teachers protest for release of salaries

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Demanding release of their pending salary, Master Grade teachers of district Ramban staged a protest in the premises of District Administrative Complex Ramban on Tuesday.

The protesters accused government for ignoring genuine demands regarding release of their salary on regular bases.

A deputation of the same was also called on District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban and apprised him about their demands and problems. DDC assured them he will look into the matter to redress their demands.

A teacher Mohammad Ayoub Mir said that department appointed them as headmasters to SSA teachers and named as Head Teachers.

“We have been deceived by the Education Department, despite being state employees we were denied seventh pay commission benefits. Now after implementing the same we have not received our salaries till date,” he added.

Sajad Khan a master said that department denied their salaries from both RT and SSA (second grade) teacher’s quota, adding that “the post on which they are working has been vanished by the administration and they exist in nowhere”, he said.

The protesters requested Governor’s administration to take serious note of the issue. They threatened to continue their protest if their demands are not fulfilled.