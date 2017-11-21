Teachers protest for release of salaries, other demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Up in arms against much delay in release of salaries under SSA, RMSA, Mid Day Meal grants and callous attitude of the State Government towards genuine issues of the teaching community, Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum on Tuesday held a protest here.

The protesting teachers raised slogans against the government and in support of their demands, which included immediate release of salary grants, Mid Day Meal grants, adjustment of promoted Lecturers and Masters, promotion of Masters, removal of pay anomalies of Masters Grade, regularisation of officers in Education Department, etc.

While addressing the protesting teachers, Ganesh Khajuria, State General Secretary of the Forum, lambasted the attitude and dilly dallying policies of the State Government in mitigating the demands of teaching community particularly the adjustments of all left out Masters of DPC February 2014 who are struggling a hard for the last four years.

Ganesh warned the State Government to desist from these policies and issue the orders of adjustment to all the left out Masters upto December 5, 2017, otherwise next course of action will be announced which shall compel the teaching community to launch a Statewide agitation. He appealed to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to seriously look into the matter.

Others present in the protest included Yog Raj Singh Slathia, Gopal Singh, Soorat Singh Toofani, Rajender Gupta, Kuldeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Mohd. Iqbal, Darshan Sharma, Rajeshwar Sambyal, Subash Sharma, Surinder Sharma, Shankar Singh, Sushil Sharma, Yash Paul, Subash Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Majeed Choudhary, Raj Singh, Narender Chib, Kuldeep Bandral, Goutam Singh, P. D. Singh, Devinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Naresh Sharma, Krishan Sabharwal, Kuldeep Verma, Pushpraj Singh, BalRaj Singh, Daleep Choudhary, Pawan Sharma, Bhupesh Choudhary, Jaswinder Singh, Kuldeep Sharma, Rajneesh Sharma, Shakti Kumar, Rashpal Khajuria, Ganesh Dutt, Daleep and Rajesh Singh Slathia.