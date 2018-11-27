Teachers make aware of use of ICT

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: A two day workshop on ‘Back to basics, Learning Outcomes, Use of ICT’ was organised by Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Udhampur on Monday. Two teachers i.e. PRT and TGT from each school of Jammu Region participated in the workshop (totally 63 participants).

The programme started with the inaugural function graced by Rajesh Pandey Principal, KV.No.1, Udhampur, Course Director of the workshop along with the resource persons.

The main objective of this workshop was to enrich the teachers about the use of ICT, Learning Outcomes and Back to Basics for the betterment of the students. The first session was undertaken by the Course Director, Rajesh Pandey about the main aims and objectives of the workshop. The session was very fruitful for the participants to enrich themselves about the aims and objectives of the workshop.

Following that back to basic session was taken up by the resource person, Mrs. Meera Mahajan, Primary Teacher, KV Sunjuwan. The third session of the day was “Learning Indicators and Learning Outcomes by Pooja Bhalla, Primary Teacher,KV No.2, Jammu in which suggestive pedagogical processes along with the learning outcomes were discussed.

In the post lunch session, Usha Koul, HM, KV No.1 , Udhampur took detailed session on the various tools and formats to be used for the successful implementation of Back to Basics in all the vidyalayas of Jammu Region.