Teachers hold protest, highlight demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Several teachers on Saturday staged a protest against callous attitude of the State Government towards their genuine demands.

Led by Hari Singh, Yonus Rahi, Mrignayani Slathia, Rajiv Kumar and Joginder Kumar Digra, a number of teachers assembled under the banner of J&K Teachers Co-ordination Committee, a joint platform of teachers’ organisations comprising J&K School Teachers Association (USTA), JKSSA Teachers Forum and All Teachers Association J&K, and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The protesting teachers highlighted various demands including release of salary of Masters posted as Head Teachers; releasing pending salary and arrears of regularised RReTs, regularisation of all Incharge lecturers, headmasters and others working in their own pay and grade; transfer of teachers, masters, lecturers and head-masters who have completed their tenure in far-flung areas; removal of pay anomaly, holding DPC after every six months for all cadres besides filling-up all vacant posts.

Hari Singh condemned the authorities for not paying regular salary to a large number of teachers working under SSA, now Samagra Shiksha. It is very unfortunate that arrears and salary under 7th Pay Commission and salary for some months have not been paid to masters working as head teachers. He stressed to implement SAC decision to convert all left-out RReTs in teacher grade-II or III besides release their pending salary and arrears under 7th pay commission, right from January 2016.

The protesting teachers appealed to the concerned authorities to concede their demands at the earliest failing which the teaching community will be compelled to adopt the path of agitation.

Others present during the protest included Roop Chand, Raj Kumar, Rashpal Singh, Bashir Hussian, Kanta Jamwal, Anju Saini, Balwant Singh, Pardeep Singh, Sunil Thapa and Siraju Din.