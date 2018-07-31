Teachers hail Director School Education for holding DPC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Teacher Forum led by Ganesh Khajuria called on Director School Education Jammu Rakesh Kumar Srangal and expressed gratitude for holding of DPC of various cadres and conceding the demands of employees pending almost for the last two decades.

Srangal called upon the employees to channelise the energies of budding students for bringing a qualitative change in the system. He appreciated the role of teachers as a custodian of future generations and urged them to work with dedication and sincerity and be the role model for whole society.

The participants felicitated the DSEJ and assured full support and cooperation in raising the stature of the department in the education annals of J and K State.

Among others who were present included Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, Personnel Officer, Ashok Thukaan, Chief Accounts Officer and leaders of Teachers Associations and Employees Unions.