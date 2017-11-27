Teachers Forum discusses demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: A meeting of JK Govt Teachers Forum (JKGTF) was held at Kathua in which they discussed various demands of teaching community. The main demands discussed were academic audit of all schools, rationalisation of teaching staff, starting LKG classes in school, attaching all the Anganwari centers with nearest primary schools, discouraging mass promotion policy, discouraging privatisation of education to prevent commercialisation of education and removing the difference of rich and poor in the society, stopping political interference in transfers, non engagement of teachers in other duties like BLO, election, surveys etc , classes and examination halls, involving teachers in framing the syllabus and text books, one set of text books for all government and private institutions, reducing unnecessary burden on UKG students, provision of staff residential quarters in all rural and remote area schools, appointing physical education teachers in all schools etc.

Speaking on the occasion teachers hailed Education Minister Altaf Bukhari for taking all possible steps to strengthen the educational system. They requested Director School Education Jammu to issue adjustment orders of teachers promoted as masters in Feb. 2014 having distance mode degrees. Speakers said that Education Department has issued orders No. 940 Edu of 2017 in this regard and now there should be no delay.

Amar Nath Thakur State Chairman JKGT, Parveen Singh, State Gen Sec, Surjit Singh, Devnder Singh and Sanjay Sehgal also spoke on the occasion.