Teachers’ deputation calls on CEO

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum led by its Chairman, Ganesh Khajuria called on the Chief Education Officer (CEO) Jammu, Kulbir Singh and apprised him of various problems being faced by teaching community.

Khajuria hoped that the new incumbent shall deliver the things to the best of his capacity and capabilities to serve the department in a better way for overall betterment of School Education Department in particular and students and the teaching community, in general. He extended full cooperation to achieve the academic excellence to meet out the highest standards as required in the Department.

The Chief Education Officer assured the deputation that all the pendency will be cleared at the earliest. The proceedings of the meeting were done by Surat Singh Toofani, State Secretary while formal vote of thanks was presented by Rajinder Gupta, State Convenor.

The deputation comprised of Yograj Slathia, Darshan Sharma, Mohammad Iqbal, Kuldeep Singh Bandral, Shankar Singh, Bharat Bhushan, Sushil Sharma, Sham Badyal, Kuldeep Verma, P D Singh, Gautam Singh, Shanti Saroop, Joginder Singh, Bachan Lal, Balraj Singh, Subash Sharma, Narinder Chib, Bhupesh Choudhury, Ajmer Singh, Davinder Singh, Jatinder Singh, Ravi Kaith, Jatinder Sharma, Jeevan Singh, Parveen Sharma, Abhishek Khajuria, Bishan Sharma, Ashok Chalotra, Yashpal Sharma, Vinod Shastri, Gurdev Singh, Parveen Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Shanaz Choudhury, Parvez Hussain, Mohammad Ayoob, Ramandeep Sharma, Subash Chander, Rajesh Slathia, Trilochan Singh, K.D Manhas and Ramesh Khajuria.