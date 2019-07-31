Teachers’ delegation meets Farooq Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum led by its Chairmanship, Ganesh Khajuria met Farooq Khan, Advisor to the Governor Satya Pal Malik and apprised him of the issue of pending salary and the arrears of Masters working as Head Teachers in the SSA upgraded Middle Schools now SMAGRA.

The Advisor apprised the delegation that all the issues pertaining to the Education Department especially to the teaching community shall be redressed by following the strict norms which shall be formulated in the next few days by framing the full proof modalities on fast track basis in transparent manners by constituting a high powered committee of officers of high caliber and integrity who have vast experience and proven track record of resolving various chronic issues in the past also.

The Advisor elaborated that the aforesaid issues shall be resolved after holding the open delebration with all the stakeholders of the Education Department including Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum.

The delegation comprised of Gopal Singh, Surat Singh Toofani, Darshan Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Kuldeep Singh Bandral, Shankar Singh, Sushil Sharma, Kuldeep Verma, Mazeed Choudary, Shanti Saroop, Balraj Singh, Gautam Singh, Jatinder Singh, Subash Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Bachan Lal, Gurdev Singh, Rashpal Khajuria, Bua Ditta, Pritpal Singh, Haqeekat Singh, Rajneesh Raina, Rangeel Singh, Bharat Bhushan, Ramesh Khajuria and Raj Hussain.