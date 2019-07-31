Teacher-student relationship

Dear Editor,

The teachers students relationship, I want to look at is usually created by young inexperienced, immature and some even old experienced teachers who are new and old to the profession. In an effort to gain acceptance and approval from students they become too friendly or familiar with these. They consider students as peers and give them too much latitude. They are too lenient with their students and fail to support the professional standard set by more experienced and skilled teachers. This approach to the teachers students relationship does not work. It is counter-productive and leads to poor classroom management and control, low students attainment levels and eventual disrespect from the same students. Teachers students must respect boundaries that separate them.These boundaries serve a very important purpose. Another teachers students relationship I would like to highlights may be physically non visionary, is improper, nevertheless. It occurs when teachers fail to maintain a professional distance between their students. Any time the teachers students relationship is not operating in the best interest of the students, something is seriously wrong.Teacher must always be good role models.In the second type of improper relationship teachers may flirt with students and engage in dubious conversation with them in which too much information of deeply personal or filthy nature is shared unnecessarily. Another inappropriate teachers students relationship is often facilitated by computers, mobile device and the social media which are of all very prevalent today. The vast majority of these communication are appropriate and curriculum based.Teachers and students post home work, assignment and projects online and contact each others frequently. As for social media studies show that most people think that teachers should not have students as Facebook friends. Another type of negative teachers-students relationship, in contrast, exist in situations where students are convinced rightly or wrongly that teachers do not care about them and have no interest in whether they pass or fail their examinations. Such students will not trust on their teachers and may disengage from the subject taught by these teachers or seek extra help elsewhere. They often become uncooperative in the classroom.Last but not least students show respond much better when teachers show care and concen for them on a daily basis and treat them like person within the accepted professional boundaries.

