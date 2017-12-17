Teacher outrages class 10 student’s modesty, Police launches manhunt to nab accused, family facing ‘threats’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a shocking incident, a teacher by profession and father of four, allegedly raped his student and later absconded in Kishtwar district, sources here said.

As per sources, a teacher namely Surinder Kumar Sharma of Leondi, Paddar, posted at Government Middle School, Leondi in Tehsil Paddar of the district, had allegedly committed rape on tenth standard student of the Government High School, Massu for three days after keeping her in illegal confinement near village Padyarna.

It is learnt the girl was studying in the same school from class 1 to 8 but at present she is studying in a High school.

“The family of the victim informed police after the girl went missing,” sources said.

They said that sensing trouble, accused teacher released the girl from his custody and escaped.

“The victim narrated about the incident to her family following which they lodged a complaint with Paddar Police Station on December 6 but till date no action was initiated while the accused continues to be at large,” sources added. Meanwhile, police acted soon after the locals raised the issue with the higher ups and shifted her to the district hospital for medical examination, they said.

“The women constables deployed with the victim have reportedly threatened her of dire consequences,” sources added.

Sources also added that some former panchayat representatives also tried to hush up the matter but the family of the victim remained adamant in getting the case registered.

“The teacher fraternity of the district has condemned the incident, seeking strict action against the culprit “, they added.

However, police sources said that the victim in her statement has alleged that the accused called her out on December 3 during a function and took her to an isolated place and outraged her modesty.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding teacher, they added.

Some locals initially tried to hush up the matter, forcing the victim to get married with the accused but the family of the girl and victim herself refused the diktat.

After receiving initial inputs about the alleged rape case, the District SP also swung into action and rushed the local SHO to the spot to verify the facts. After ascertaining the details, the local police has lodged FIR in the case and launched a manhunt to nab the culprit.