Teach unforgettable lesson to BJP in coming elections: Harsh to youth

Over 20 youth join Panthers Party



STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Adopting the dogma of Panthers Party around 22 youth joined Panthers Party in the presence of Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and other leaders at Party Headquarters in Jammu on Thursday.

Capt Anil Gaur State Secretary NPP, Parshotam Parihar State Secretary Panthers State Union, Rajiv Mahajan District President (Jammu Urban) and Surinder Chauhan District President (Jammu Rural) also welcomed the new entrants in the party fold during the occasion.

Welcoming the new entrants in the party fold, Harsh Dev Singh said that Central and Kashmir based parties including BJP, Congress, NC and PDP had marginalised entire Jammu province for the sake of power in the past 70 years.

“They had perpetuated discrimination to Dogras in all spheres to the extent where our pristine identity was facing severe crisis. Only Panthers Party has emerged as a lone force of the people in the present scenario whose wave was sweeping the entire Jammu region by storm. Panthers only can liberate dogras from all kinds of politico-economic discrimination. We shall restore lost pride and honour of Dogras at all costs”, Harsh roared.

While lauding the decision of the youth to join NPP, Singh asked the new entrants to disseminate the Party’s agenda of “Statehood for Jammu” to the grass root level.

Dubbing the BJP’s double standards on article 35A and 370 as an act of betrayal, he said that its despicable acquiescence had further emboldened the militants and thousands of stone-pelters in the valley to carry out subversive activities to vitiate peace in the State.

He lamented that the ruffians, vandals, hooligans and illiterates were glorified in Kashmir while the highly educated nationalist youth of Jammu region were discriminated, exploited, suppressed and quelled.

“Teach unforgettable lesson to the BJP in the Assembly elections”, exhorted Harsh.

Coming down ferociously on the erstwhile sinister alliance and BJP in particular for suppressing the voice of Jammu youth, Singh ridiculed the slogans of ‘Achey Din’ sold by the Saffron brigade with a big bang and great fan fare.

He said that thousand of crores of rupees had been incurred only to woo the youth for votes as these ‘Jumlas’ had failed to make any visible impact on the ground.

He flayed the unholy combine for treating youth like ‘disposables’ and cheating them over the issue of employment.

“The memories of frequent Lathi charge on underemployed educated youth including women protesting for their legitimate rights under BJP’s rule were still fresh in our minds. BJP shall pay for its political sins. The recent poll results of 5 states speak about its failure to deliver. Same will be the fate of Saffron party in J&K as well”, Harsh asserted.

Prominent among those who joined Panthers Party included Darshan Lal Romesh Lal, Rakesh Choudhary, Kona Ram, Bittu Choudhary, Ajay Choudhary, Ravi Kumar, Bikram Choudhary, Shotu Choudhary, Vishal Choudhary, Rohit Choudhary, Ashwani Choudhary, Tilak Raj, Ravi Kumar, Bittu Ram, Shamsher Lal, Shubham Randawa, Arjun Choudhary and Balbir Singh.