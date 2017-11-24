TDF urges Govt to upgrade Sub-Division Thathri to district status

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Erstwhile Thathri Tehsil, which is now a Sub-Division deserves to be a district on the basis of all those norms which were applied while Kishtwar and Ramban Tehsils were upgraded to the status of district. These were central places and each comprised of three Tehsils including Tehsil Kishtwar and Tehsil Ramban.

Issuing a press note Thathri Development Front mentioned that Sub-Division Thathri, (Erstwhile Thathri Tehsil) at present comprises of four Tehsils instead three– Thathri, Phagsoo, Kahara and Chirala. If Bhela Niabat which is on card to be upgraded is upgraded, The Sub-Division Thathri will be having five Tehsils- two more than the existing norms.

“Moreover it is a central place for all the other foure Tehsils. Even if erstwhile Tehsil Gandoh having now one more Tehsil Bhatyas (Sub-Division Gandoh) is included, Thathri still remains the central place” handout mentioned.

Keeping these genuine claims in view, the members of TDF, Ram Rattan Manhas, Kuldeep Kumar Rao, Kanwar Jeet Singh Thakur , Om Raj Bhall, Laquat Ali, Yog Raj Sharma,. Behari Lal Bhagat and Mohd Shafi urged the State Government to upgrade Sub-Division Thathri to the status of district, if not possible at this time than immediately create the post of Additional Deputy Commissioner for Sub-Division Thathri at the pattern of Bhadarwah, Billawar and Basohli Sub-Divisions.