TDF hails Guv for targeting big fishes for corruption

DODA: The activists of Thathri Development Front (TDF) on Tuesday hailed the Governor Satya Pal Malik for making enquiries and initiating cases against the corrupt politicians, ministers and bureaucrats. They said that no minister or highly placed bureaucrat has been punished in the corruption case.

They said that the cases wherever initiated were closed by punishing the clerks, Patwaris or other class III or IV officials and the real culprits were allowed to go scot free. The activists condemned the statement of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah that Kashmiris are feeling vulnerable in the absence of elected Government which is totally misleading because the parties are scared of getting highlighted.