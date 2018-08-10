TDF demands thorough investigation in school blast case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: The members of Thathri Development Front, District Doda held a meeting and discussed various problems by the public particularly in view of the reign of terror let lose by the bomb blast triggered under the chair of the Principal Government Higher Secondary School Shiva, in district Doda by none else than one of the staff member who subsequently escaped from police custody in police Post Bhalla, Bhadarwah, district Doda in broad day light showing callous attitude or soft corner of local police or at the behest of high ups.

They said that it is a matter of great concern for the entire education fraternity of erstwhile district Doda as to how a sincere and honest Hr. Sec. School Principal Hoshiar Singh is made target by one of employee of said institution simply for reason that he wanted accountability in discharging government duties.

They appealed to the Governor to hold inquiry to nab the accused and police officials who facilitated escape of the suspects of blast case from the custody and also ensure impartial investigation into the matter so that a sense of faith and security prevails in the employees of erstwhile Doda District for discharging their duties honestly and fearlessly.