TDF demands SDT representation in upper house

DODA: The members of Thathri Development Front, District Doda, Ram Rattan Manhas, Kuldeep Kumar Rao, Om Raj Bhall, Kanwar Jeet Singh Thakur, Behari Lal Bhagat and Yog Raj Sharma in a statement issued here have said that for the last 70 years , no representation has been given to Thathri in Upper House. Tehsils Gandoh, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhadarwah have been provided this representation but the erstwhile Tehsil Thathri which now comprises of five Tehsils, has been in-genuinely ignored. It deserves not only this representation but also the status of a separate constituency and a separate District.

The Sub-Division Thathri has been divided into two constituencies of Inderwal and Bhadarwah which is quite in-genuine considering its number of Tehsils and its population.

The main reason why it was made neither a constituency nor a District is that no representation in the upper house was given by successive governments.

They demanded that the representation in upper house be provided to Sub- Division Thathri- the most backward Sub-Division of J&K- followed by provision of separate Constituency, District Status and creation of ACD post in Thathri Sub-Division like that of Koteranka, Basohli, Billawar, Bhadarwah, Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote for the time being.