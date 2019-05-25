TDF demands degree college for Tehsils Kahara, Chiralla

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

THATHRI: President Thathri Development Front (TDF) Kuldeep Kumar Rao appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik for sanctioning a degree college for Tehsil Kahara and Tehsil Chiralla, the most backward and remote Tehsils of Inderwal and Bhadarwah Constituencies of the State.

He said that the college should be situated at some central place between Hr. Secondary School Malanoo (Inderwal constituency) and Hr. Secondary School Halaran (Bhadarwah Constituency) which is accessible to the students of both Tehsils.

Rao further said that the Sub-Division Thathri also deserves to be a District on the basis of all those norms which were applied while Kishtwar and Ramban Tehsils were upgraded to the status of District. Sub-Division Thathri, at present comprises of five Tehsils including Thathri, Phagsoo, Kahara, Chirala and Bhella, he added.