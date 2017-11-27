TDF demands Degree College for Kahara, Chiralla Tehsils

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: President Thathri Development Front, Kuldeep Kumar Rao appealed to Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, Minister for Education, Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, MLA Bhadarwah Constituency, Daleep Singh Parihar MLA Inderwal Constituency, G.M Saroori to sanction a degree college for Tehsil Kahara and Chiralla, the most backward and remote Tehsils of Inderwal and Bhadarwah Constituencies of the State and select the site of the college at some central place between Hr. Secondary School Malanoo (Inderwal Constituency) and Hr. Secondary School Halaran (Bhadarwah Constituency) which is accessible to all the students of both Tehsils.