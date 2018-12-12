Taxi rolls down, 8 hurt

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Atleast eight passengers got injured after a taxi in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Ramban area.

As per the details, a Sumo (JK03D-1898) on its way to Khadi from Banihal fell into a gorge near Harinyal Kheri as driver lost control over it. In accident, eight passengers got injured which were shifted to hospital by police with the help of locals. The injured have been identified as Ghulam Hussain son of Abdul Aziz resident of Trigram, Abdul Hamid son of Ali Mohd resident of Ramsoo, Naza Begum daughter of Abdul Hamid reisndet of Ramsoo, Mohd Mansha son of Mohd Ismail resident of Trigram, Mohd Shafi son of Kadir Baksh resident of Baba Khari, Khatiza Begum wife of Nazir Ahmed resident of Kabza, Rabiya Begum wife of Nazsir Ahmed and Tahir Ahmed son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Khari. Police has resgietred a case and started investigation.