Tax Bar Association delegation submits memo to Div Com

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Tax Bar Association, Jammu on Friday met Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and submitted a memorandum in support of their demands.

The memorandum was submitted by Sunil Sharma Advocate, President Tax Bar Association (TBA) Jammu J&K, Ankush Sawhney Advocate (General Secretary TBA), V.K Suri, B.M Magotra, Gagan Aneja, Sourav Mahajan, Amit Gupta, Ishant Gupta, Varun Mahajan, Arjun Magotra and Renu Verma.

The delegation apprised him of the difficulties being faced by the dealers and business community. “On many occasions the server of GSTIN Network were slow. Adherence to legal and technical aspects of GST law has become difficult for them resulting in complications, late fees and other violations of law. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and tax payers didn’t find the system user friendly,” the delegation members said.

The Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured to forward the same to the Chairman GST Council.