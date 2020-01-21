Tawi Welfare Society solemnizes marriage of poor family’s daughter

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tawi Welfare Society Jammu, a social voluntary organisation dedicated to the cause of upliftment of poor and needy people of the society, has taken a new initiative by helping a poor family namely Mindro Devi and Jeet Raj, resident of Kirpalpur by solemnizing the marriage ceremony of their daughter Muskaan at Apna Van Sure Chak, Jammu.

Apart from other help the Society made all the arrangements of catering, for Baratis as well as relatives of the family at their own complex Apna Van Sure Chack.

It was a well organised function and this gesture of the Society was much appreciated by the locals.

They requested the Society to keep on working in this manner and help, the poor to ameliorate their condition.