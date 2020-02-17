Tawi Welfare Society provides warm clothes to needy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tawi Welfare Society provided warm clothes to needy persons in a function held here at Apnavan Sure Chak.

On the occasion, Rajinder Prasad Sharma, Executive Engineer Irrigation Department was the Chief Guest while Fangu Ram AEE was the Guest of Honour.

The Chief Guest appreciated the efforts of the Society and extended full support.

Nand Kishore, Spokesperson threw light on the activities of the Society. He also presented vote of thanks.