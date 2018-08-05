Tawi Trekkers felicitates Everester Nirmal

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Nirmal Kumar of district Doda, who scaled the Everest–highest peak on the earth, last year and Kanchenjunga–third highest peak, this year was felicitated by Tawi Trekkers J&K in a function here on Sunday.

Nirmal was profusely garlanded by the Patron of the Club, Ashwani Sharma (ex-MLA), Zorawar Singh Jamwal (Co- Chairman Tawi Trekkers and Secretary Press Club of Jammu), Prof. Ashutosh Sharma (President J&K Olympic Association), Ram Khajuria (President Tawi Trekkers), Rahul Sharma (Chairman, Sprawling Buds ICSE School) and a host of members of the Club as also Mountaineering Association of J&K.

All the dignitaries congratulated Nirmal Kumar for his great achievements and wished him the best for his future endeavours.

While felicitating the distinguished mountaineer for his remarkable achievements in the field of mountaineering, Ram Khajuria appreciated Nirmal Kumar’s passion for mountaineering as he displayed tremendous spirit and courage to attempt and scale Kanchenjunga, the third highest and one of the most difficult peaks in the world. He described Nirmal Kumar as a true mountaineer and hoped that he would establish new benchmarks in mountaineering for mountaineers of the world.

However, Khajuria lamented the growing trend of new crop of mountaineers to scale only the Everest, with or without any training in mountaineering, by participating in commercial expeditions organized by tours and travel companies and then seeking benefits from the Government for scaling the highest peak in the world.

He (Khajuria) wondered the importance of the Everest when hundreds of people during the month of May every year, wait in a long queue for their turn to set their foot on Everest and even 200 of them scale the peak in a single day. He equated the scaling of Everest in this way with fast food where everything is served ready for the people to scale the highest peak. The participants have simply to trek from the base camp to the top of the world on a route prepared and secured with fixed ropes to facilitate the climb.

He also regretted the trend of some so called climbers scaling highest peaks of all the continents for seeking publicity only, when in fact, most of these peaks are trekking peaks only and can be summited by young and the old also.

In this context he appreciated the passion of Nirmal Kumar to scale Kangchenjunga, a very dangerous peak, just after scaling the Everest. He hoped that Nirmal would unfurl the national flag on more and more 8000m peaks in future.

Ashwani Sharma, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, and Prof Ashutosh Sharma also spoke on the occasion and gave valuable suggestions besides wishing Nirmal Kumar all the best for his future expeditions.

The function was sponsored by Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu and ably anchored by Principal of Apple Kids International Pre School, Arti Sharma.