Tawi Technical Campus celebrates New Year

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHAHPURKANDI: New Year celebration was organised at Tawi Technical Campus Shahpurkandi, Pathankot.

Vidhi S. Singh, Chairman, Renu Bangroo, Managing Director, Col. Hari Singh, Adm. Officer, Prof B.R Moza, Special Secretary to Chairman, Dr. Lakhwinder Pal Singh, Director , Tawi Engineering College, Dr. Deepak Sharma, Principal, Tawi College , Pooja Kapoor, Dean Academics, Tawi Technical Campus and entire staff were present on the occasion.

Vidhi S. Singh, Chairman, Jamwal Group of Educational Institutions, conveyed the best wishes to all the staff members, students and their families. The chairman in his message stressed upon the need to inculcate the moral values among the students so that they grow in such a healthy atmosphere which may prove helpful and beneficial to make them good human beings.

He also wished the staff to extend their full devotion towards building the value based society. Administrative Officer Col. Hari Singh said that New Year will be the year of progress for the institution and said that it should act like a magnet for attracting bright students and reputed faculty from the society.