Tawi Andolan pays tributes to Jaitley

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tawi Andolan activists on Sunday paid tributes to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at Tawi Aarti Ghat here.

Chander Mohan Sharma, Convenor of Jammu Tawi Andolan described the death of Arun Jaitley as national loss. He was a national asset who served nation with his unparallel talents, wisdom and farsightedness.

He further said Jaitley beyond being one of the tallest national leaders, was friend of all, particularly party leaders from Jammu had special privilege of meeting with him frequently.

The participants observed two minutes silence and prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Others who paid tributes include Prof B.L Bhardwaj, Kulwant Singh Bhatti, Sudesh Gupta, Neena Bakshi, Raj Kumar, Ramesh Gupta and Ram Prashad.