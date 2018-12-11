Tausiq tops in Class 8 exams

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: Mohd Tausiq hailing from Tehsil Latti of District Udhampur secured 1st position by securing 197/200 (99 per cent ) marks in class 8th result and brought laurel for town.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’m totally fine: Shahid Kapoor debunks reports of stomach cancer
Rani Mukerji’s next is ‘Mardaani 2’
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 09TH –– 15TH DECEMBER 2018
Do you have a narcissistic parent? Here’s how to know!
Sunil Grover wishes happy married life to Kapil Sharma
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper