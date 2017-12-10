Tassaduq Mufti may be nominated as MLC next week

One seat in Legislative Council has fallen vacant due to Vikramaditya’s resignation in October

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: In a significant political development, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Mufti is likely to be nominated as a member of Legislative Council weeks before commencement of the Legislature’s budget session in January 2018.

Highly placed political sources revealed to STATE TIMES that any time next week, Mufti’s Government would recommend to Governor to nominate Tassaduq Mufti as MLC against the seat that has fallen vacant due to resignation of Vikramaditya on October 24. Son of senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh, Vikramaditya was among the eight persons – four each from PDP and BJP – who had been nominated by Governor as MLCs for six-year term on April 9, 2014 on recommendation of then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

While as Vikramaditya’s brother and Tourism Minister of Dr Farooq Abdullah’s Government in 1996-2002, Ajatshatru Singh, besides former J&K BJP President Ashok Khajuria, Ramesh Arora and Surinder Mohan Ambardar belonged to BJP, Vikramaditya, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Saifuddin Bhat and Mohammad Khursheed Alam were nominated from the PDP.

Previously successive Chief Ministers used to take their Cabinet on board for recommending nominations of MLCs under Section 50. However Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed submitted their recommendations directly. According to bureaucratic sources, nobody other than then Principal Secretary to Chief Minister B.B. Vyas and then Law Secretary Mohammad Ahraf Mir were privy to the recommendation submitted to Governor by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 2015.

It is not clear whether Mehbooba Mufti would submit her brother’s recommendation directly to the Governor or take the Cabinet on board.

In the 36-member Upper House, PDP has 10 members, BJP 11, NC 6 and Congress 6. Two seats reserved for urban local bodies, one each in Kashmir and Jammu, have been lying vacant as term of the civic bodies constituted in 2005 has expired in 2010 and thereafter no elections have been held.

Previously Nizam-ud-din Bhat of PDP and Arvinder Singh Mickey of Congress had been elected as representatives of urban local bodies from Kashmir and Jammu respectively. Upon his election as PDP’s MLA from Bandipora, Bhat resigned his seat in December 2008. Mickey’s term expired in October 2011. Third seat in Legislative Council fell vacant when Vikramaditya resigned from PDP as well from the Upper House.

According to political sources, over half-a-dozen contenders in PDP have been lobbying for their nomination against the seat vacated by Vikramaditya. However, Chief Minister and the PDP top brass are understood to have decided to recommend Tassaduq Mufti as it is not expected to annoy any of the contenders.

Earlier, Tassaduq Mufti had been appointed as Coordinator in Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell on May 5, 2017. Tassaduq is a cinematographer by profession.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Governor has powers to nominate eight persons as Members of Legislative Council. While as not more than three of them should represent the socially and economically backward sections of the population, at least five should have a profile in arts, literature, journalism, cooperative and science.