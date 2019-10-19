Tassaduq meets Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti on Friday met her at the government guest house here where she has been kept under detention, party sources said.

The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes, they said, without giving any further details.

The former chief minister has been detained at the guest house which has been designated as a sub-jail.

Cinematographer by profession, Tassaduq served as the tourism minister in Mehbooba-led Jammu and Kashmir government.