Tasleem is new Addl Sessions Judge Anticorruption Jmu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tasleem Arief, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Handwara was transferred and posted as Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption Cases, Jammu with immediate effect against a vacant post thereby relieving Sonia Gupta, Special Judge Anti-Corruption Cases, Jammu of the additional charge of the aforesaid post.

Order to this effect was issued on Monday by Registrar General J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar.

“The additional charge of the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Handwara is entrusted to Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kupwara till further order”, the order issued by Registrar General J&K High Court added.