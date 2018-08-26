Tarun Uppal calls on Sambhajirao Bhide, discusses J&K issues

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SANGLI: Tarun Uppal, social activist from Jammu called on Sambhajirao Vinayakrao Bhide at Sangli, Maharashtra and discussed various issues related to the discrimination being meted to the people of Jammu region.

Known to his supporters and admirers as ‘Guruji’, 85-year-old Bhide is an ardent follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji. He is a staunch Hindutva activist, a gold medallist in M.Sc in Physics from Pune University (Fergusson College) and worked as a Professor before he gave it up to become a RSS full-timer. Uppal apprised Guruji that for the last more than seventy years the people of Jammu region are facing discrimination due to the Kashmir centric political parties. He said Kashmir region is getting the lion’s share in employment while the Jammu region regretfully is made to content with a negligible share. He alleged that in J&K there are large-scale malpractices, nepotism and regional discrimination in the process of selections conducted by the J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC) and other recruiting agencies.

Tarun asserted that there had been a huge regional bias in the recruitment made by the government for the last so many years which revealed “abysmally low share of Jammu region as compared to the Kashmir Valley.”

Highlighting discrimination against educated unemployed youth of Jammu region, Tarun appealed to Guruji to pay a visit to Jammu and to make people as well as young generation of Jammu region aware how would they get justice.

On the request of Tarun Uppal, Guruji assured that he will shortly pay a visit to Jammu.