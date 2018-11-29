TAPPS students shine in State Roller Skating C’ship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Budding skaters of Tiger Army Pre Primary School (TAPPS), Jammu brought laurels to the school and their parents by winning five medals including three gold, one silver and one bronze in the J&K State Roller Skating Championship held recently at Peer Kho Skating Rink.

Jatin of UKG-G won one gold medal each in 300 mtrs and 500 mtrs rink race while Sarajshree of UKG-E got one gold medal in 300 mtrs and one silver medal in 500 mtrs rink race and Arjun Bhagat of UKG-J bagged a bronze medal in 300 mtrs rink race. The Principal, Rajni Mahajan congratulated the children who made the institution proud with the extraordinary performance in the championship and wished them all the best in their future endeavour. She also appreciated the efforts of the School Skating Coach, Sudesh Kumar under whose guidance and supervision students attained such achievement.