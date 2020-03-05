Tanker driver found dead

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: A tanker driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday in Khudwani area of Kulgam district. The driver identified as Pratab Singh, son of Omkar Singh of Jammu was found dead in his tanker (JK02AV-1625). A police team reached the site and recovered the body. A case was registered and further investigations have been taken up.
