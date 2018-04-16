Tanishq announces attractive offers on Akshaya Tritiya

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Significance of gold in India ranges from being regarded as the sacred metal to being a marker of prosperity. It connotes auspiciousness, sacredness and wealth. Akshaya Tritiya is the occasion, when we invoke unending prosperity. Given India’s inextricably intertwined history with gold, is it no surprise that it is one of the biggest occasions to buy gold?

When it comes to buying gold, from the last 20 years, Tanishq has been India’s most preferred jewellery brand that stands for quality and purity. The brand has served more than 5 million customers.

For enabling customers to buy gold at a good value, Tanishq is offering discounts on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

The exciting offers include upto 25 per cent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery till April 18, 2018, and on exchange the customers will get 100 per cent value on old gold jewellery, introduction of new collection Mangalam offering wide range of designs starting from Rs.10,000, on wedding season-Rivaah by Tanishq offers a range of stunning handcrafted wedding jewellery for brides across India comprising ornate creations in gold, diamond, Kundan and Polki.

With the wedding season round the corner, there is no time better than an Akshaya Tritiya season to shop.

Sending her best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya, Deepika Sabharwal Tewari, the Associate Vice-President of Marketing at Tanishq said, “Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious occasion for us. For 20 years, Tanishq has strived to be a part of every customer, and hence again this year, Tanishq is introducing special offers on gold and diamond jewellery.

Customers can exchange and get 100 per cent value for old gold jewellery. With this policy, we believe, we would have an opportunity to serve new customers, while making our existing customers even happier.”