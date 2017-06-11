Tamta, Sham, Jugal launch MODI fest at Suchetgarh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union Minister of State for Textiles, Ajay Tamta on Saturday said that India is emerging as world economic power under the Narendra Modi led government at the Centre.

“India is on a path of achieving a strong position in world economy – the ‘Make in India’ and launch of various other welfare schemes to bring improvement at micro level has started bearing results” he said, while listing social security schemes launched by the government for the welfare of common masses.

Tamta was addressing the gathering during MODI fest programme being organized to highlight the welfare initiatives of the Union Government in the border village of Baspur Bangla in Suchetgarh.

Describing demonetization as a historic step towards curbing corruption, Tamta said it has given sleepless nights to black money hoarders but the common citizens of this country stood by this historic decision of Modi government.

Stressing that the Union Government is working relentlessly for empowering women, Member Parliament, Jammu-Poonch constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma said PM Narendra Modi launched PM Ujjwala Yojana to give respite to the women from smoke and dust by providing them free LPG cylinders.

He further said the government has also given special package of 80,000 crore for the development of Jammu and Kashmir under which the government has started various development works.

While addressing the gathering, Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Sham Lal Choudhary asked the people to come forward and take optimum benefit of state and centrally sponsored schemes including Ladli Beti, AASRA, State Marriage Assistance Scheme, Ujjwala Yojana and other financial assistance schemes. He further said the government is taking one step after the other for the welfare of the common masses and special stress is being laid on upliftment of poor, women, youth, farmers, border people and downtrodden sections of the society.

MLC Vikram Randhawa, in his address, said Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) programme launched by the government envisages for providing ‘Housing for All’ by 2022, when the nation completes 75 years of its independence.